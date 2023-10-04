Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of MRBK opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Meridian has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Meridian by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

