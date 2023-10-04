Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By DA Davidson

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.78. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 15.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 119.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

