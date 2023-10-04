Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$958.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

