Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth $457,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.