Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $44.36 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

