Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PPG opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

