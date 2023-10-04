Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,649 shares of company stock worth $1,452,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ProPetro by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

