Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Decreased by Analyst

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -262.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

