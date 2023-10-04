Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Biora Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.13.

BIOR stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

