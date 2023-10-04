Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.93 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of CAT opened at $268.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.57. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
