Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

