Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $88,468,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

