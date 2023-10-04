Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $944.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

