Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.75 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

