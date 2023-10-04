Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Reduced by Zacks Research

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on APOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,036,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $3,909,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.