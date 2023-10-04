Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.51 on Monday. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

