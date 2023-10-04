Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the software company will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $507.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.92 and a 200-day moving average of $458.67. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

