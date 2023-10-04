Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $480.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.