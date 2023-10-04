Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.87. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 3,163 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

