Quilter Plc Sells 20,192 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,482,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

