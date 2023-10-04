Ravi Tara Sells 1,215 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Tara sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.01), for a total value of £7,047 ($8,518.07).
Mattioli Woods Stock Up 0.9 %
Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.01) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 660 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £299.80 million, a PE ratio of 3,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 595.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.23.
Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,000.00%.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
