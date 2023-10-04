Raymond James Lowers Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Market Perform

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

