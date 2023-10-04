Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $96.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.