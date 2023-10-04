Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 7,700 ($93.07) to GBX 7,400 ($89.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($76.76) to GBX 6,250 ($75.55) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($92.35) to GBX 7,340 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,065.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
