Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $87.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 75.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

