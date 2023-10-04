Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olin Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.