Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avidbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVBH

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of Avidbank stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.74. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.