Reviewing Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) and Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cactus and Greenway Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Greenway Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cactus presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Greenway Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $906.48 million 4.37 $110.17 million $2.02 24.67 Greenway Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cactus and Greenway Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Greenway Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Greenway Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 14.35% 22.22% 13.92% Greenway Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cactus beats Greenway Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas. It also owns mining claims covering approximately 1,440 acres on Bureau of Land Management land located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as UMED Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Greenway Technologies, Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

