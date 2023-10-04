Reviewing Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Histogen and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Histogen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Histogen and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -63,799.99% -100.56% -68.43% Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Exicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $3.77 million 0.57 -$10.62 million ($2.92) -0.17 Exicure $28.83 million 0.22 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.43

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exicure beats Histogen on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

(Get Free Report)

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.