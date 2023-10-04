Reviewing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Renesas Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 8.53 $23.25 million ($1.74) -62.59 Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A $25.60 0.58

Profitability

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Renesas Electronics. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renesas Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SiTime and Renesas Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -19.08% -5.40% -5.12% Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SiTime and Renesas Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $141.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.86%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, legacy memory interface, multi-port and SRAM memory, and standard logic products; and battery management, DC converters and power modules, discrete power devices, linear regulators, MOSFET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, USB type-C and power delivery, and wireless power. Further, the company provides modulators and demodulators, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, light and proximity, position, humidity, biosensors, and temperature sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

