Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $21.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $997.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.