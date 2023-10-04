Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives $6.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.