Richard Stearn Sells 3,106 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($48.63), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($151,038.78).
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.8 %
BKG opened at GBX 3,968 ($47.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,130.98. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 941.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,146 ($38.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($54.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 59.30 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,049.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.