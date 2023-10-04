Richard Stearn Sells 3,106 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($48.63), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($151,038.78).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BKG opened at GBX 3,968 ($47.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,130.98. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 941.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,146 ($38.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($54.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 59.30 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,049.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($56.22) to GBX 4,474 ($54.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.14) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.02) to GBX 4,400 ($53.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.79) to GBX 4,580 ($55.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($61.65) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,420.13 ($53.43).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

