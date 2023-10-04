Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

