Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

