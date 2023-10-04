Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

