Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

