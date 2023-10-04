River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,036,000 after buying an additional 2,879,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

