RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,644.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

