Robert Meese Sells 5,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $850,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DUOL stock opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

