Robert Robotti Purchases 1,672 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,487.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,629.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMREP alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Robert Robotti purchased 351 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,759.91.

On Monday, July 31st, Robert Robotti acquired 1,752 shares of AMREP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $28,943.04.

AMREP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AMREP in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMREP in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.