Rodney W. Lappe Purchases 21,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at $312,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

