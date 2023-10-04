Rogers Communications to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

