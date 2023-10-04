Rogers Communications to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.