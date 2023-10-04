Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 180

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FGROY. HSBC raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.58) to GBX 148 ($1.79) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Friday, July 7th.

FGROY stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

