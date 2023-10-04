Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Sector Perform

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

