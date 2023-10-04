Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.64

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.64 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 24.90 ($0.30). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 2,220 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £14.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.26.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

