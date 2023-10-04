Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

