SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SALRF

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SalMar ASA Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

(Get Free Report)

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.