Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

