Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays initiated coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHLAF
Schindler Price Performance
Schindler Company Profile
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schindler
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.