Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays initiated coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.75.

SHLAF stock opened at $203.17 on Monday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

